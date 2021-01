Chicago Weather: Freezing Fog PossibleA Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded farther east.

Live Updates From CBS News: Georgia Senate ElectionsThe Georgia Senate runoff races both remain close as the vote counting continued past midnight on Wednesday. The race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler was leaning toward Warnock, according to CBS News. as of midnight Wednesday. The other race, between incumbent David Perdue and Jon Ossoff, was a toss up.

Many Are Seeing Their Stimulus Checks Deposited In Wrong AccountsH&R Block is getting flooded with complaints after millions of stimulus checks wound up in the tax preparer’s hands instead of those of their customers. As the company sorts through what happened, we are hearing about other IRS messes too.

Chicago Police Sergeant Who Works To Solve And Prevent Carjackings Charged With DUI -- And Not For First TimeCarjackings in Chicago are out of control, and one police sergeant whose job it is to crack down on those carjackings has found himself in trouble of his own – charged with drunken driving.