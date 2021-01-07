CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered lake effect flurries are possible on Thursday night and Friday.
Otherwise, cloudy skies will be the trend right through the weekend.
The low for Thursday night is 30.
High temperatures the next several days will be slightly above our average high of 31 degrees. The high for Friday is 35, Saturday 36, and Sunday 34.
