By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics that was planned for this coming Tuesday has been postponed.

The NBA has called off four games this season because of COVID-19-related issues.

It appears the Celtics do not have enough players due to contact tracing and quarantine rules.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are meeting about possible modifications to the league’s health and safety protocols.

