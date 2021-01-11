CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics that was planned for this coming Tuesday has been postponed.
The NBA has called off four games this season because of COVID-19-related issues.
It appears the Celtics do not have enough players due to contact tracing and quarantine rules.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are meeting about possible modifications to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- Victims Of Shooting Rampage That Stretched Across City Identified As Anthony Faulkner Jr., Doorwoman Aisha Johnson, University Of Chicago Ph.D. Student Yiran Fan