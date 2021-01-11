TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48 on Monday night.
Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola (8-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).
Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores (4-7, 1-5). Tyreke Key added six rebounds.
The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- Victims Of Shooting Rampage That Stretched Across City Identified As Anthony Faulkner Jr., Doorwoman Aisha Johnson, University Of Chicago Ph.D. Student Yiran Fan