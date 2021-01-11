CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is trying to root out any current or retired military members who were part of the U.S. Capitol assault last Wednesday.
She said there are reports some played a role in the siege. Duckworth wants the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense to investigate.
In a letter to Christopher Miller, she said:
“If accurate, it would be a disgraceful insult to the vast majority of servicemembers who honorably serve our nation…”
We must address deeply troubling reports that certain servicemembers and military retirees violated their oaths by participating in last week's violent insurrection.
If these reports are true, the @DeptofDefense must hold these individuals accountable. https://t.co/2uaWiKRDeT
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 11, 2021
