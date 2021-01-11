DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Acting Secretary Of Defense, Senator Duckworth, Servicemembers, U.S. Capitol Riot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is trying to root out any current or retired military members who were part of the U.S. Capitol assault last Wednesday.

She said there are reports some played a role in the siege. Duckworth wants the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense to investigate.

In a letter to Christopher Miller, she said:

“If accurate, it would be a disgraceful insult to the vast majority of servicemembers who honorably serve our nation…”

Also From CBS Chicago: