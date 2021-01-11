Two Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Of UPS Sorting Facility In HodgkinsHodgkins police said, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the UPS facility near 75th and Willow Springs Road.

Aldermen Want Chicago FOP President John Catanzara To Step Down After Downplaying U.S. Capitol RiotDozens of Chicago aldermen are demanding the resignation of Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, after he downplayed last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, falsely claiming there was no violence from those who stormed the building.

Madigan: 'I Have Suspended My Campaign For Speaker'“This is not a withdrawal. I have suspended my campaign for Speaker. As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first," Madigan said.

Claire Wasserman On Book 'Ladies Get Paid': 'Before You Can Advocate For Yourself, You Have To Believe You Are Worthy'The author and founder of Ladies Get Paid discusses her conversations with women around the country about their relationship with money and what money means to them.