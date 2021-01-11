DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Hodgkins, shooting, UPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon at a UPS sorting facility in southwest suburban Hodgkins.

Hodgkins police said, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the UPS facility near 75th and Willow Springs Road.

Officers found two people lying on the ground, unresponsive, and secured the scene. Paramedics declared both victims dead at the scene, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if the two people were UPS employees.

A firearm has been recovered, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they do not believe a gunman is on the loose.

