CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon at a UPS sorting facility in southwest suburban Hodgkins.
Hodgkins police said, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the UPS facility near 75th and Willow Springs Road.
Officers found two people lying on the ground, unresponsive, and secured the scene. Paramedics declared both victims dead at the scene, according to police.
It was not immediately clear if the two people were UPS employees.
A firearm has been recovered, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police said they do not believe a gunman is on the loose.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- Victims Of Shooting Rampage That Stretched Across City Identified As Anthony Faulkner Jr., Doorwoman Aisha Johnson, University Of Chicago Ph.D. Student Yiran Fan