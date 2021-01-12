DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Avalon Park, Chicago News, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured when two homes in Avalon Park caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at a home on the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue. Fire Department officials said the flames spread to a neighboring house.

Firefighters had to bring in extra crews and equipment due to water problems at the scene.

A 61-year-old man who lived in the home where the fire started was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

Three other people were left temporarily homeless due to the fire.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff