CHICAGO (CBS) — If President Donald Trump is impeached a second time and convicted, there is a call for the sign bearing his last name on Chicago’s Trump Tower to come down.
Each year, the permit allowing the massive “Trump” sign must be renewed.
But if Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) gets his way, it will be denied.
Villegas plans to introduce an ordinance that would revoke the permit if the applicant has been convicted of a crime of treason, sedition, or subversive activities.
The sign on the south wall of Trump Tower, in plain sight looking north on Wabash Avenue from the riverfront or the Loop, was first put up in 2014 – well before Mr. Trump had even announced his presidential run. Nonetheless, it was unpopular in many quarters back then too.
In a column on June 5, 2014, Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin wrote: “It’s bad enough, as readers are lamenting, that the sign’s grotesquely overscaled letters mar the surface of an otherwise handsome skyscraper that is Chicago’s second-tallest after the Willis Tower. It’s worse that the sign is utterly out of character with its surroundings.”
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Couple’s Dream Home Purchase In Burr Ridge Turns Into ‘Ongoing Nightmare’ In Fights With HOA, Village Officials
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’