New Calls Issued To Relax Indoor Dining Restrictions -- Has Ban Actually Led To Drop In COVID-19 Infections?There were renewed calls Tuesday to relax the indoor dining ban in Illinois, which has prohibited patrons from eating inside restaurants since the end of October.

COVID Vaccine Will Get To More People In Chicago Very Soon; 'The Best News I've Had In Weeks'"You want to be able to manage it to where you have enough people on hand at any given time. That you've able to continually vaccinate so you're turning folks around and utilizing the vaccine and the human resources needed to vaccinate people."

CBS 2 Exclusive: Inside Garage Of Abortion Doctor Ulrich Klopfer, Who Kept Fetal Remains On His Crete Property"In the 31 years I’ve been in this job, I can say I've never seen anything like this. Ever."

Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider Tests Positive For COVID-19, Slams Republicans Who Refused To Wear Masks During Capitol Attack, LockdownSchneider blasted "the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff."