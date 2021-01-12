CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were carjacked Tuesday night on Hollywood Avenue near the north end of Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, police said.
At 8:42 p.m., the man and woman, both 27, were sitting in a 2021 black Dodge Charger on Hollywood Avenue between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road, when three men came up after getting out of a Jeep Cherokee, police said.
The suspects forced the victims out of their car at gunpoint and took their wallets and cellphones, police said.
One of the suspects, who was armed with a rifle, took the woman’s car keys to another car – an orange 2020 Dodge Charger.
The suspects fled in both Dodge Chargers. They left behind the Jeep Cherokee, which also had been reported stolen, police said.
Late Tuesday, no one was in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.
Carjackings have been skyrocketing in Chicago in an ongoing crisis for months. With more than 1,400 victims in 2020, CBS 2 found carjackings more than doubled in a year.
A couple was also violently carjacked back on Wednesday, Dec. 30, only about a block away at Bryn Mawr and Winthrop avenues.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Couple’s Dream Home Purchase In Burr Ridge Turns Into ‘Ongoing Nightmare’ In Fights With HOA, Village Officials
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’