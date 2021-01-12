CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed and hit with a rifle in an alley in the Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The 56-year-old man was walking in an alley behind the 3700 block of North St. Louis Avenue at 8:20 p.m. when four men got out of a Honda CR-V, police said.
One of the men had a rifle, the other a handgun, police said.
The robbers took the man’s wallet and cellphone, and hit him in the head with the rifle, police said. He declined medical attention at the scene.
Late Tuesday, there was no one in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Couple’s Dream Home Purchase In Burr Ridge Turns Into ‘Ongoing Nightmare’ In Fights With HOA, Village Officials
- Markham Woman Furious After She Pays Home Depot Contractor To Build Fence, Gets Caught Up In Red Tape
- ‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’