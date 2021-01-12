DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Irving Park, Robbery, St. Louis Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed and hit with a rifle in an alley in the Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The 56-year-old man was walking in an alley behind the 3700 block of North St. Louis Avenue at 8:20 p.m. when four men got out of a Honda CR-V, police said.

One of the men had a rifle, the other a handgun, police said.

The robbers took the man’s wallet and cellphone, and hit him in the head with the rifle, police said. He declined medical attention at the scene.

Late Tuesday, there was no one in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.

