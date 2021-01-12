CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday evening were asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was last seen a night earlier in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Julina Hernandez was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday at her home in the 5300 block of West Addison Street.
Julina is Hispanic, sanding 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and an olive complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
