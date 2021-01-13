DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police found several packages in a parked rental truck in Lincoln Square Wednesday morning.

A resident reported a suspicious vehicle around 4 a.m. and officers responded.

Inside the truck, officers discovered packages meant for multiple addresses along with tools used in possible burglaries.

No one is in custody.

