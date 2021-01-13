CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police found several packages in a parked rental truck in Lincoln Square Wednesday morning.
A resident reported a suspicious vehicle around 4 a.m. and officers responded.
Inside the truck, officers discovered packages meant for multiple addresses along with tools used in possible burglaries.
No one is in custody.
