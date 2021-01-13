CHICAGO (CBS) — A hit and run mystery in the western suburbs that looks like it could be solved quickly.

A woman is severely injured after being hit by an SUV right in front of a police station. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from River Grove with new video that’s been released. However, it provided few clues, leaving a woman to wonder how someone could just leave her lying in the street.

When an SUV plowed into 56-year old Teresa Dan, the driver abandoning her in River Grove. It left her with serious injuries, both physical and mental.

She can’t remember the January 3rd night she was hit.

“I’m learning how to do things that people take for granted,” Dan said.

As she’s battling to get back to normal in rehab, her husband is fighting to find this driver.

“Own up to your responsibilities,” said Michael Dan.

On the video, Teresa is seen walking around 7:00 that night. Police said there is no crosswalk there. But the vehicle was speeding. After a big flash of light, the vehicle is seen seconds later driving away with one headlight out.

The hit and run happened outside the couple’s home on Thatcher Avenue. It’s right in front of the River Grove fire and police stations.

“You would think during this day and age, there are video cameras everywhere,” Michael Dan said.

But there was nothing at the stations. So Michael Dan requested any video police had, which came from a nearby red light camera.

Teresa guesses she darted into the road to try to catch her dog when it got off its leash. The terrier Shar Pei mix found its way home that night. Police think because of the calm, yet seemingly hesitant way the vehicle turned this corner, the driver might not have realized they hit someone.

Police believe vehicle parts left at the scene belong to a 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Authorities do not have a license plate number from the car.

