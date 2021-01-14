CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week, our career coach shared strategies for developing a system to stay organized during your job search.
“If you’re a spreadsheet person, put a spreadsheet together. If you’re a Word document person, put a Word document together,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “If you don’t have Microsoft Office and you do have a Gmail email account, use Gmail because you can get into Google Docs and create all of that same information for free.”
Alves recommends keeping track of the job title and company, the date you applied, and the hiring manager’s name and contact information. She said you can also include the status of the application along with dates and times of the interviews.
“I also suggest, for roles that you are really interested in, copy and pasting that job description because sometimes those job descriptions are taken down from online sites,” Alves said. “So, when you want to go back and reference them, if you get called for an interview, you don’t have them.”
