CHICAGO (CBS)– If you relish the chance at a new career opportunity, Oscar Mayer has the job for you!
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is ready to hire new drivers as it travels to Chicago, from Jan. 16 to 25.
Interested drivers can apply online through Jan. 31. Don’t miss your chance, applications do not reopen until next year.
Hotdogger Zachary Chatham said the role provides many public relations development opportunities through managing events across the country. He said the hotdoggers handle social media content, pitch media opportunities and participate in TV and radio shows.
“You get to deliver smiles to the entire country for the entire year,” Chatham said.
Ketchup with the hotdoggers if you are interested in having the Wienermobile attend private or public events. Tours and appearances can be requested on the Oscar Mayer website.