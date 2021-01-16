White Sox Sign Top International Prospect, Cuban OF Yoelqui CéspedesCéspedes is rated the No. 1 international prospect by MLB Pipeline, and was a two-time Cuban Serie Nacional champion with Granma.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

White Sox Sign Closer Liam Hendriks To 4-Year, $54 Million ContractWith the signing of Hendriks, the White Sox now have four pitchers who finished in the top 10 in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2020.

Naperville North Teacher Has His Students Build Race Car With Help From A NASCAR TeamWith most high school sports on pause, one Naperville North teacher who has a background in racing found a great way to keep kids busy.

Blackhawks Place Captain Jonathan Toews On Long-Term Injured ReserveThe 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

Former Cubs President Theo Epstein Hired As MLB Consultant To Evaluate Rules Changes“As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special,” Epstein said in a statement.