CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect snow showers in the Chicago area Saturday with a coating up to a half inch possible in some areas. These snow showers will be similar to what came to the area Friday.
A low pressure is currently centered in central Illinois, and winds will turn from a southerly direction to the northwest Saturday morning.
Sunday will also bring snow with an inch possible for the O’Hare area and 2 or 3 inches possible far south.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, will see mostly sunny conditions in Washington, D.C. with a high of 45.
Forecast
Saturday: Snow showers. HIGH: 36
Saturday night: Chance of snow. LOW 29
Sunday: Snow, minor accumulation. HIGH 33
MLK Day: Cloudy. HIGH 31