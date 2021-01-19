CHICAGO (CBS) — Last year, CBS 2 Chicago reported on a dog who was shocked because of a loose wire on a public sidewalk.

After months of fighting to get information and file a claim for damages, the dog’s owners said the city rejected their appeal, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

Something smells rotten to the owners of Bowdie, an English cream golden retriever

Lina Schwartz says about a year ago, her dog was walking in the area of Wellington and Halsted in East Lakeview when Bowdie let out a horrific yelp and began to convulse.

“It was pretty upsetting,” Schwartz said.

She later learned a loose wire managed to electrify a nearby manhole cover on a public sidewalk — shocking her dog.

The dog doesn’t show any physical injuries, but mom does: Bowdie bit her as an involuntary reaction to the pain

Schwartz began the process of filing a police report, requesting public documents — including those she she says showed the city identifying the potential hazard, but failing to fix it.

The medical bills for Schwartz and Bowdie totaled about $1,500.

She filed a claim to recoup the costs of treatment. After an investigation, the city denied her payment

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'” Schwartz said. “It’s a sucker punch. It’s not nice. It’s one of those things where you just hold your breath, wishing that someone will do the right thing.”

Schwartz is aware of a handful of other dog owners who say they’ve seen or experienced the same shocking pains on their pups.

Ultimately, it’s not about the money, Schwartz said; it’s about safeguarding the streets for those walking on two feet or four paws.

“My dog does jump over the manhole covers and will not walk on them to this day, and I won’t either,” Schwartz said. “I don’t think you should have to worry about something like that. Just give us some transparency give us some honesty; be authentic, and say I’m sorry.”

The city’s Law Department did not reply to a request for comment.

