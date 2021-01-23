CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday morning is the coldest of the season so far for the Chicago area. Overnight temperatures dropped into the single digits, with Aurora coming in at just 2 degrees at 2 a.m. The day brings clear skies, calm to light winds, dry air and snow on the ground.
The chance of light snow arrives with the afternoon. The better period for snow is overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. This is not a high impact snow, leaving behind an inch or two.
A system that arrives Monday afternoon looks to bring more significant snow after noon Monday and Tuesday morning. It will be late Saturday or early Sunday before the track, temperatures, and snow amounts become clear. A healthy 6 inches of snow looks possible at this time.
Forecast:
Saturday: Cold morning, increasing clouds, chance of late snow. HIGH: 28
Saturday night: Light snow. LOW: 28
Sunday: Morning snow. Total accumulation from system of 1″ to 2”. HIGH: 34