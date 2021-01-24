CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago area health care workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting the chance to go to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, thanks to the Chicago Bears and Advocate Aurora Health.
“Our frontline team members provided healing and hope as they worked through the pandemic to keep their communities safe and healthy. Now they’re leading the way again, showing that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is our way out of the pandemic and back to the activities we love,” Advocate Aurora Health Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Golson said.
Health care workers from around the country were invited by NFL Clubs to take part in the Super Bowl festivities on Feb. 7.
Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman surprised the participants from Advocate Aurora. They include: Shawndra Ferrell, a home health nurse with Advocate Trinity Hospital; Carl Paige, a maintenance mechanic with facility operation at Advocate Trinity Hospital; and Alicja and Jacob Salman, hospitalists at various Advocate Aurora locations.
Precautions such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations will still be observed at the festivities.