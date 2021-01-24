CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 40 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,101,819 and the total number of deaths to 18,750, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 90,138 tests to the state for a total of 15,409,832.
As of Saturday night 2,994 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 617 were in intensive care and 321 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 17 to an. 23 is 4.8%.
The total number of vaccine doses delivered or allocated to Illinois is 1,636,775, according to IDPH. So far, 681,473 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 106,274 for longterm care facilities. Saturday 23,653 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average for daily vaccine doses administered is 27,776.
Regions 1 and 2 are on track to move to Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigations Monday if trends continue, according to IDPH.