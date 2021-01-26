(CBS Local)- When Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7, there will be more than the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Brady’s place in the NFL record books could be overtaken by his younger compatriot as Mahomes has the chance to become the youngest ever two-time Super Bowl winner.

Using Pro Football Reference, CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer went through and looked at each of the multiple Super Bowl winning quarterbacks and the age at which they won their second. Born on September 17, 1995, Mahomes will enter the matchup on February 7 at the ripe old age of 25 years and 143 days. If he and the Chiefs were to come out on top, he would pass Brady for the record as the youngest two-time winner of the Lombardi. Brady won his second Super Bowl with the Patriots on February 1, 2004 at the age of 26 years and, by calculations, 182 years old. That would make Mahomes a full year younger than Brady in accomplishing the feat.

Furthermore, Mahomes would become just the third quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls before his 27th birthday, a statistic he would share with Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who won his second, in 2009, at 26 years and 337 days old.

Mahomes would also become the thirteenth quarterback in league history to win multiple Super Bowls joining a list littered with Hall of Famers and likely to be Hall of Famers. Below is that full list in order of the youngest to oldest when they won their second Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady (6 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 26

Ben Roethlisberger (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 26

Troy Aikman (3 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 27

Terry Bradshaw (4 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 27

Bob Griese (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 28

Joe Montana (4 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 28

Eli Manning (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 30

Bart Starr (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 33

Roger Staubach (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 35

Jim Plunkett (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 36

John Elway (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 38

Peyton Manning (2 Super Bowls); 2nd at age 39

On the flip side, Brady continues to extend his record as the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl (43 years old) and with a win can extend that record as well, topping himself from two years ago when he won Super Bowl LIII at age 41.