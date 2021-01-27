DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake-effect snow bands over Lake Michigan keep dissipating as they drift close to shore.

Scattered snow showers are possible lakeside Wednesday evening, especially for Northwest Indiana. Total amounts will be minor.

Look for clearing skies through the night as cold air locks in place. Morning lows will range from the single digits in the suburbs to the teens in the city.

Our northwest wind flow is only 5-10 mph on Wednesday night and Thursday, so wind chills won’t be dramatic.

Still, it will probably be feeling like zero Wednesday night. But full sunshine will return on Thursday.

The high for Thursday is 25, Friday 30.

Meanwhile, snowfall totals from this week’s winter storm have been finalized.

