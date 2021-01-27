CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake-effect snow bands over Lake Michigan keep dissipating as they drift close to shore.
Scattered snow showers are possible lakeside Wednesday evening, especially for Northwest Indiana. Total amounts will be minor.
Look for clearing skies through the night as cold air locks in place. Morning lows will range from the single digits in the suburbs to the teens in the city.
Our northwest wind flow is only 5-10 mph on Wednesday night and Thursday, so wind chills won’t be dramatic.
Still, it will probably be feeling like zero Wednesday night. But full sunshine will return on Thursday.
The high for Thursday is 25, Friday 30.
Meanwhile, snowfall totals from this week’s winter storm have been finalized.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You’re Already Labeled As A White Supremacist Gun Person:’ Antioch Police Video Of Kyle Rittenhouse After He Shot, Killed Two People In Kenosha
- Warning: If You Get A 1099-G Form, And You’ve Never Applied For Unemployment, You May Be A Victim Of Fraud
- Chicago Heights School District 170 Already Has 400 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Teachers, Staff