CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases in Illinois jumped slightly with a little more than 80 new confirmations, but the state is reporting numbers not seen since last fall.

On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 81 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, the state’s health department reported 3,667 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 87 more deaths.

As of now, Illinois has recorded a total of 1,112,181 coronavirus cases, including 18,964 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 2,931 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 591 people were in the ICU and 300 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 20–26, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 20–26, 2021 is 5.6%.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. About 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. The total number of Illinois doses is 1,790,350.

The state’s health department currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

According to the IDPH, t\he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adjusting the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine. At first, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. But it has since been found that the vials contain six doses. So now the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available. Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to contain 975 doses. Now, each box of 195 vial will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.

Despite a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases and deaths, Illinois’ average infection rate continued its nearly three-week decline on Tuesday, reaching its lowest point since mid-October.

Thanks to the recent declines in positivity rates statewide, limited indoor dining is now allowed at restaurants and bars in all but one region of Illinois; with Lake, McHenry, DuPage, and Kane counties the latest to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants as of Tuesday. Only the Metro East area near St. Louis is still in Tier 2 of the state’s regional virus mitigation plan, and still waiting to meet the benchmarks to roll back to Tier 1 and allow the return of indoor dining and bar service.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,108,430 coronavirus cases, including 18,883 deaths.

On Wednesday morning Governor JB Pritzker and local officials are touring a huge new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in suburban Grayslake. The drive-through facility opened last week.

Public Health Officials Announce 3,751 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/B2pcYgZL11 — IDPH (@IDPH) January 27, 2021

Also From CBS Chicago: