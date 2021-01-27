DES PLAINES (CBS) — Five people, including four children under that age of six, died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Des Plaines, officials said.
The home is located in the 700 block of Oakton Street. The four children and one adult, all members of one family, were found on the second floor of the two story residence, Fire Chief Dan Anderson said.
#BREAKING Four children, all under age six killed in Des Plaines house fire. “It’s a sad day” Chief said. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qUlrX21S63
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 27, 2021
When firefighters arrived, they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters began to fight the fire and attempted to rescue the people inside, Anderson said. The four children were taken to local hosptials where they were pronounced dead. The adult was prounounced dead at the scene.
“This is a terible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines,” said Anderson. “This is by far my worst day.”
One firefighter injured his knee. The fire, which was contained to the home, is under investigation, Anderson said.
DesPlaines, IL: #BreakingNews Multiple fatalities being reported after a house fire on Oakton Ave near Elmhurst Rd:
-Multiple ambulances were requested to the scene
-State Fire Marshall is on the scene#Fatal pic.twitter.com/qYWZ33NeIs
— Captured News (@CapturedNews) January 27, 2021
