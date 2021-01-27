ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded in a car in Orland Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the scene outside a KinderCare at 143rd Street and Will-Cook Road at 12:19 p.m., police said.

Police said shots were fired from a black vehicle – possibly a Ford Fusion – toward a gray Hyundai. The 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in the Hyundai were both struck, police said.

The victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assailants fled the scene heading north on Will-Cook Road. The car had dark tints and no front license plate, police said.

Police initially said the shooting was a suspected road rage incident, but later said it was not and the victims were targeted.

