DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Orland Park, shooting

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded in a car in Orland Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the scene outside a KinderCare at 143rd Street and Will-Cook Road at 12:19 p.m., police said.

Police said shots were fired from a black vehicle – possibly a Ford Fusion – toward a gray Hyundai. The 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in the Hyundai were both struck, police said.

The victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assailants fled the scene heading north on Will-Cook Road. The car had dark tints and no front license plate, police said.

Police initially said the shooting was a suspected road rage incident, but later said it was not and the victims were targeted.

COMING UP AT 5 ON CBS 2: Tara Molina has a live update.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff