CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Wednesday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said at 6:30 p.m., the 47-year-old man was dropping off a passenger in the 3900 block of West Adams Street when several men surrounded his car and one of them took out a gun.
The armed suspect pointed the gun at the victim’s head and ordered him out of the car, police said.
The suspects then drove off in the victim’s 2020 Mazda and took his personal property, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating Wednesday night.
RELATED: As Carjackings Skyrocket In Chicago, Federal Authorities Are Stepping In
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You’re Already Labeled As A White Supremacist Gun Person:’ Antioch Police Video Of Kyle Rittenhouse After He Shot, Killed Two People In Kenosha
- Warning: If You Get A 1099-G Form, And You’ve Never Applied For Unemployment, You May Be A Victim Of Fraud
- Chicago Heights School District 170 Already Has 400 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Teachers, Staff