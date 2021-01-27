DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Wednesday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 6:30 p.m., the 47-year-old man was dropping off a passenger in the 3900 block of West Adams Street when several men surrounded his car and one of them took out a gun.

The armed suspect pointed the gun at the victim’s head and ordered him out of the car, police said.

The suspects then drove off in the victim’s 2020 Mazda and took his personal property, police said.

Area Four detectives were investigating Wednesday night.

