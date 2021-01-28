DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday morning is one of the coldest of the season so far with temperatures dipping into the low single digits north and west of the city and wind chills dipping below zero.

Thursday will be a sunny day with highs only in the middle 20s.

Friday will be not quite as cold with highs near 30 degrees.

Another winter storm is expected late Saturday into Sunday that could produce moderate to heavy snowfall here. Several inches of accumulation possible.

 