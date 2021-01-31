CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 40 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,126,301 and the total number of deaths in the state to 19,243, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 86,871 tests for a total of 16,039,292.
As of Saturday night, 2,467 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 538 were in intensive care, and 289 of those were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 is 3.9%.
Saturday a total of 36,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,931. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered or allocated to Illinois is now 1,829,575. According to IDPH, a total of 981,988 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 156,872 for longterm care facilities.
If trends continue, Region 7, which includes DuPage, Grundy, Lake, Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties, will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Monday, according to IDPH.