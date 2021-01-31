CHICAGO (CBS) — Whether driving or walking, the heavy snowfall in the Chicago area will likely be a significant challenge for those looking to get out Sunday as the snow keeps falling.

Thick snow covered the area overnight, and the City of Chicago had around 300 salt spreaders and plows out clearing main roads. When that is complete they will move on to residential streets. Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Transportation had more than 1,800 trucks and equipment out tackling the roads.

Snow still falling in Lincoln Park.

My advice this morning? Stay in bed! pic.twitter.com/UA69GcCmfy — Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) January 31, 2021

IDOT offered some tips for those who do have to go out: Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency and remain inside your vehicle if you are involved in a crash.

However, it is suggested to stay off the roads unless completely necessary.

Saturday night CBS 2 did find one person who was out and about making deliveries to those who decided to stay inside.

“It’s like really busy, and I’m doing a lot of orders,” said Uber Eats driver Tetyana Blyshak.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Chicago area until 6 p.m. Sunday. The system’s snow has lightened in intensity since Saturday but will continue to bring moderate to heavy snow at times.

Snow is affecting flights as well. As of 9 a.m. Sunday 89 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 55 had been canceled at Midway International Airport. Average delays at O’Hare were 25 minutes, and at Midway delays averaged less than 15 minutes.