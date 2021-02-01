CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police have charged two men in connection with a carjacking in the South Shore neighborhood.
Justin Jones, 19, and Jasper Price, 24, are facing felony counts of vehicular hijacking. They were arrested on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop when officers found the suspects driving a stolen vehicle.
“The offenders were inside a vehicle that was taken during a vehicular hijacking that occurred on January 27, 2021 in the 7400 block of S. Luella,” police said in a written release.
The suspects tried to run, but were placed in custody.
Jones and Price area expected in bond court Monday.
