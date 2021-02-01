GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized Monday – one with life-threatening injuries – following a crash on the Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana the night before.
At 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police were called to I-80/94 eastbound at the 5.8-mile marker – near the Burr Street exit. They found a gray Jeep Cherokee had slammed into a semi-trailer truck.
State police learned the Jeep had been speeding before losing control and hitting the outer concrete wall on the expressway, and then rear-ending the parked semi.
The truck, operating under WEL Companies Inc., had been involved in another crash earlier and was waiting for a tow truck, state police said.
Gary fire crews had to extricate the two people inside the Jeep. The driver – Nicholas S. Aubuchon, 24, of Hobart, Indiana – was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was later transferred to a Chicago area hospital.
The passenger – Kelsie E. Figiel, 28, of Merrillville, Indiana – was taken to Munster Community Hospital with serious injuries.
At the hospital, several bags of a gray, powdery substance and a small bag of suspected marijuana were found in Aubuchon’s possession. Charges against him were pending late Monday, state police said.
