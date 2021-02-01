CHICAGO (CBS) — A little help can go a long way when we have to dig out from this much snow.
A CBS 2 viewer sent pictures of some surprise helpers who showed up in her neighborhood. Climentene Jones said she looked out her window Sunday afternoon to see Chicago police officers on both sides of the street shoveling snow.
This is in the West Chesterfield community. The officers are from CPD’s Gresham 6th District.
Climentene said she spoke to the officers in person, thanked them and took the pictures and sent them in to CBS 2.
Next time the winter weather turns snowy or bitterly cold, you can track the storm with the CBS 2 Chicago app. Download it now on the app store, or on Google Play.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Mayor Lightfoot Says Teachers Are To Be In School On Monday Or ‘We’re Going To Have To Take Action;’ Students To Be Remote Until Tuesday
- Biggest Winter Storm In Years Slams Chicago Area
- Celebrating Black History Month In Chicago: Rev. Reginald Sharpe, A Young Pastor With A Dynamic Voice And A Powerful Mission