DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, CPS, Shoveling, Snow, West Chesterfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — A little help can go a long way when we have to dig out from this much snow.

A CBS 2 viewer sent pictures of some surprise helpers who showed up in her neighborhood. Climentene Jones said she looked out her window Sunday afternoon to see Chicago police officers on both sides of the street shoveling snow.

This is in the West Chesterfield community. The officers are from CPD’s Gresham 6th District.

Climentene said she spoke to the officers in person, thanked them and took the pictures and sent them in to CBS 2.

Next time the winter weather turns snowy or bitterly cold, you can track the storm with the CBS 2 Chicago app. Download it now on the app store, or on Google Play.

Also From CBS Chicago: