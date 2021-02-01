CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend Chicago was slammed by the biggest snowstorm in more than five years, with nearly 11 inches at O’Hare International Airport, the most for a single snowfall event since November 2015.
Here are the snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service for Jan. 30-31:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NWS Chicago-Romeoville 12.9 in 1200 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs Thornton 12.7 in 1100 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter Peotone 12.7 in 0655 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter 1 NNW Downers Grove 12.4 in 0600 PM 01/31 Cocorahs Morton Grove 12.1 in 0730 PM 01/31 Broadcast Media Deerfield 12.0 in 0500 PM 01/31 Public Flossmoor 11.5 in 0709 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter Mokena 11.4 in 1200 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter 1 NNW Lindenhurst 11.4 in 0930 PM 01/31 Cocorahs 1 NNW Roselle 11.4 in 0600 PM 01/31 Cocorahs 3 SW Midway Airport 11.3 in 1200 AM 02/01 CO-OP Observer Morgan Park - Chicago 11.0 in 1000 PM 01/31 Public 2 N Homer Glen 11.0 in 0520 PM 01/31 Public Ohare Airport 10.8 in 1200 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs 1 SW Medinah 10.8 in 0800 PM 01/31 Cocorahs Joliet 10.7 in 0500 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter Libertyville 10.5 in 0900 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter Oak Lawn 10.5 in 0515 PM 01/31 Public 1 WNW Woodridge 10.5 in 0415 PM 01/31 NWS Employee 1 ESE Schaumburg 10.3 in 0630 PM 01/31 Cocorahs Antioch 9.8 in 0930 PM 01/31 Public Kentland 9.5 in 0830 PM 01/31 Public Lemont 9.5 in 0340 PM 01/31 Emergency Mngr Kouts 9.0 in 0650 PM 01/31 Public 1 N Medinah 9.0 in 0500 PM 01/31 Cocorahs 1 ENE Chicago Loop 8.6 in 0800 PM 01/31 Broadcast Media 1 ENE St. Charles 8.4 in 0519 PM 01/31 Trained Spotter Lake Summerset 7.8 in 0740 PM 01/31 Public Pecatonica 7.0 in 0530 PM 01/31 Public New Milford 7.0 in 0526 PM 01/31 Public Rockford Airport 6.8 in 1200 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs South Beloit 6.5 in 0526 PM 01/31 Public 2 SW Rockford 6.0 in 0526 PM 01/31 Public Chatsworth 4.0 in 0500 PM 01/31 CO-OP Observer Gilman 2.0 in 0830 PM 01/31 Public Gibson City 1.5 in 0830 PM 01/31 Public
