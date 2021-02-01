DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend Chicago was slammed by the biggest snowstorm in more than five years, with nearly 11 inches at O’Hare International Airport, the most for a single snowfall event since November 2015.

Here are the snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service for Jan. 30-31:

Location                     Amount    Time/Date       Provider
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
NWS Chicago-Romeoville       12.9 in   1200 AM 02/01   Official NWS Obs
Thornton                     12.7 in   1100 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
Peotone                      12.7 in   0655 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
1 NNW Downers Grove          12.4 in   0600 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
Morton Grove                 12.1 in   0730 PM 01/31   Broadcast Media
Deerfield                    12.0 in   0500 PM 01/31   Public
Flossmoor                    11.5 in   0709 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
Mokena                       11.4 in   1200 AM 02/01   Trained Spotter
1 NNW Lindenhurst            11.4 in   0930 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
1 NNW Roselle                11.4 in   0600 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
3 SW Midway Airport          11.3 in   1200 AM 02/01   CO-OP Observer
Morgan Park - Chicago        11.0 in   1000 PM 01/31   Public
2 N Homer Glen               11.0 in   0520 PM 01/31   Public
Ohare Airport                10.8 in   1200 AM 02/01   Official NWS Obs
1 SW Medinah                 10.8 in   0800 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
Joliet                       10.7 in   0500 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
Libertyville                 10.5 in   0900 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
Oak Lawn                     10.5 in   0515 PM 01/31   Public
1 WNW Woodridge              10.5 in   0415 PM 01/31   NWS Employee
1 ESE Schaumburg             10.3 in   0630 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
Antioch                      9.8 in    0930 PM 01/31   Public
Kentland                     9.5 in    0830 PM 01/31   Public
Lemont                       9.5 in    0340 PM 01/31   Emergency Mngr
Kouts                        9.0 in    0650 PM 01/31   Public
1 N Medinah                  9.0 in    0500 PM 01/31   Cocorahs
1 ENE Chicago Loop           8.6 in    0800 PM 01/31   Broadcast Media
1 ENE St. Charles            8.4 in    0519 PM 01/31   Trained Spotter
Lake Summerset               7.8 in    0740 PM 01/31   Public
Pecatonica                   7.0 in    0530 PM 01/31   Public
New Milford                  7.0 in    0526 PM 01/31   Public
Rockford Airport             6.8 in    1200 AM 02/01   Official NWS Obs
South Beloit                 6.5 in    0526 PM 01/31   Public
2 SW Rockford                6.0 in    0526 PM 01/31   Public
Chatsworth                   4.0 in    0500 PM 01/31   CO-OP Observer
Gilman                       2.0 in    0830 PM 01/31   Public
Gibson City                  1.5 in    0830 PM 01/31   Public


