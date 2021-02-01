CHICAGO (CBS) — A 90-year-old man was killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Fire Department officials said.
Chicago firefighters responded to a fire at a ranch-style home on the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue, after receiving reports of a person trapped inside. Crews found a 90-year-old man dead during their primary search of the home.
Fire Department officials said an elderly woman escaped the fire unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Mayor Lightfoot Says Teachers Are To Be In School On Monday Or ‘We’re Going To Have To Take Action;’ Students To Be Remote Until Tuesday
- Biggest Winter Storm In Years Slams Chicago Area
- Celebrating Black History Month In Chicago: Rev. Reginald Sharpe, A Young Pastor With A Dynamic Voice And A Powerful Mission