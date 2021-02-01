DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, fatal fire, Fire, Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 90-year-old man was killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Fire Department officials said.

Chicago firefighters responded to a fire at a ranch-style home on the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue, after receiving reports of a person trapped inside. Crews found a 90-year-old man dead during their primary search of the home.

Fire Department officials said an elderly woman escaped the fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff