CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling ice shattered the windshield of a Chicago Police Department squad car Monday morning in the Loop.
Police said officers had parked their vehicle near Monroe and Wabash around 10 a.m., and when they returned, noticed the front windshield had been smashed by ice that fell from the nearby building.
No one was inside the squad car at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Falling ice is a common problem downtown after large snowfalls, with many buildings posting caution signs on their sidewalks as ice that has formed on skyscrapers starts to melt and plummet to the ground.
Police often have to block off some streets downtown when falling ice becomes particularly dangerous.
