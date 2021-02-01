SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past Missouri State 70-50 on Monday night.
Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola (15-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 11 points.
Demarcus Sharp scored a season-high 21 points for the Bears (9-5, 5-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isiaih Mosley added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Loyola defeated Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Mayor Lightfoot Says Teachers Are To Be In School On Monday Or ‘We’re Going To Have To Take Action;’ Students To Be Remote Until Tuesday
- Biggest Winter Storm In Years Slams Chicago Area
- Celebrating Black History Month In Chicago: Rev. Reginald Sharpe, A Young Pastor With A Dynamic Voice And A Powerful Mission