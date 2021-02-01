CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were asking for help from the public in finding a 9-year-old boy who went missing in Englewood.
Vincent Means was last seen in the area of 500 W. Marquette Rd., police said. Police did not specify when exactly he was last seen.
Vincent is Black, with black hair and brown eyes and a light brown complexion, and he has a mole on the upper right side of his lip, police said. He stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a gray and blue coat.
His last contact was with his grandmother, Lashawn Phipps, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.
