CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s more information about a months long carjacking spree, including what the 14-year-old gunman said to his victims.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports on what came out in court Tuesday.

It was the teen’s second hearing in two weeks. Because he’s a juvenile CBS 2 is not identifying him.

From a hearing Tuesday morning, there were two big takeaways from the hearing. First, what prosecutors said the teen told drivers and that the teen will be staying in custody.

Law enforcement called carjacking a crime of opportunity. A Chicago teen is charged with taking advantage of at least nine times. A map shows the nine locations where prosecutors said he played a role in threatening drivers and stealing their cars over the last six months.

In two of the four cases leveled at the boy in court Tuesday, prosecutors claimed he told victims:

“Don’t I know you?” and “Gimme it.” “Gimme the purse!” all while holding a weapon.

“These are young kids who have lost their way and they are committing these crimes of opportunity for the thrill of it.”

U.S. Attorney John Lausch spoke to the brazenness at a carjacking virtual town hall Monday night hosted by U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush.

“They do not fear getting caught or they don’t fear the consequences of potentially getting caught,” Lausch said.

The 14-year-old was no stranger to the juvenile system. He’s had 11 referrals to court, and electronic monitoring.

“I have an expression for kids like this, he’s the poster child for a kid who should be sent to corrections,” said CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller.

The boy’s charges come with a maximum penalty of confinement until he turns 21.

“It’s going to take maturity. When he gets into his mid-20’s he may want to straighten out,” Miller said. “But it may be too late at that point, to be honest with you.”

The teen is in court March 2.

Another note from court: the teen’s mother told the judge she is hoping to move her son away from their neighborhood and in with family elsewhere, with the hope of keeping him out of trouble.

But no family was able to help at the time, so they did not protest the move to keep him in custody.

