CHCIAGO (CBS)– The 14-year-old boy charged in connection with 10 carjackings in the last 6 months is expected back in court Tuesday.
The teen was arrested last week and has been in police custody since his first court appearance.
The 14-year-old was charged five felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.
RELATED: An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
The incidents include the following locations:
*8800 block of S. Luella Ave.
*1600 block of E. 92nd Pl.
*8900 block of S. Constance Ave.
*600 block of E. Bowen Ave.
*2600 block of E. 91st St.
*7900 block of S. State St.
*8800 block of S. East End Ave.
*8600 block of S. University Ave.
*4400 block of S. Oakenwald Ave.
The 14-year-old was arrested with two other teens, who have also been charged in carjackings.