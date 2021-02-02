CHICAGO (CBS) — Suburban Cook County became the latest region of Illinois to move to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for larger groups to dine inside restaurants and bars, and two other suburban regions appear next in line.

Under Phase 4, bars and restaurants can seat up to 10 people per table indoors, as long as tables are spaced at least six feet apart, and booths that are closer than six feet from each other have impermeable barriers separating them. Standing areas are limited to 25% capacity.

The state’s limits on when bars and restaurants may be open also are lifted in Phase 4, although those businesses are still subject to local rules regarding hours of operation.

In addition, retail stores and personal care services such as barber shops and salons are allowed to operate at 50% of normal capacity.

Indoor recreation facilities such a bowling alleys and skating rinks may reopen at 50% capacity. Museums remain limited to 25% capacity, with guided tours limited to 50 people or fewer per group.

Meetings and other social events are limited to 50 people or 50% of room capacity, whichever is less.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) and Region 9 (Lake and McHenry counties) are on track to join Phase 4 on Wednesday. Only Region 4 (The Metro East area near St. Louis) has yet to meet the benchmarks to allow for indoor dining and bar service, as it remains in Tier 2 mitigations.

All of Illinois had been under tighter COVID-19 restrictions for months during the fall surge of the pandemic, as IDPH sought to quell the spread of the virus.

The state’s virus infection rate has been falling steadily since its fall peak in mid-November, allowing the state to begin loosening restrictions on a regional basis earlier this month.

On Monday, IDPH reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, as well as 47 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,130,917 cases, including 19,306 deaths.

The state’s 7-day average case positivity rate has been at 3.9% for the past three days, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 9. The state’s average infection rate was more than double that a month ago.

As of Monday night, 2,447 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 533 in the ICU and 265 patients on ventilators. While COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly from Sunday night, they’re still well below the fall peak of 6,175 in mid-November.

Meantime, Illinois reached a new milestone in its vaccination program, with more than 1 million doses administered so far. IDPH said a total of 1,028,969 doses have been administered as of Monday night, and Illinois is averaging 44,139 doses administered per day over the past week.

