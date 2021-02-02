CHICAGO (CBS)– A Facebook page is bringing residents in West Town together in search of carjacking solutions.
Chicago resident Sam Royko has been pushing for answers ever since his girlfriend Erin was the victim of a carjacking just over two weeks ago.
One of his big concerns is seeing repeat offenders, with sometimes more than 10 plus previous arrests, only being given probation.
Royko started The Greater West Town Community Coalition Facebook page to help bring groups of people together that want to work on sharing information and providing answers about the carjacking problem.
In the first hour after its launch, hundreds of residents wanted to be part of the conversation and, better yet, help find solutions.
“There’s something about Chicago that’s really special and I think one of the things Erin and I have seen through this whole ordeal is we’ve realized how many wonderful neighbors we have,” Royko said. “Chicago is facing some trials and tribulations, right now, but they don’t want to give up – we’re not hearing let’s get out of Chicago. We’re hearing what can we do to fix this how can we make this better. We need to improve this because we love our home we love our neighborhood.”
Royko plans to attend Tuesday’s community carjackings virtual forum for the 43rd Ward at 6 p.m.
Anyone can attend the zoom meeting, but registration is required.