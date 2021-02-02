CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday, the state passed the one million mark for COVID vaccinations.

CBS 2 viewer Linda Hess wanted to know where were those doses given out. She’s frustrated because she can’t even get an appointment. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross searched for answers.

They’re given out the vaccines at places like Walmart.

But at most places , you’ll need an appointment. One has a waitlist and many are waiting. The city of Chicago announced progress in the effort to vaccinate those living in the Windy City, adding this week it will receive about 40,000 doses

“One in 18 Chicago residents have received first dose of COVID vaccine,” said CDPH’s Doctor Allison Arwady.

The hope is that will mean vaccinations for about 5,700 per day. But the overall shot supply numbers are dwarfed by the dosage demands. Creating scarcity, and frustration, one viewer writing CBS 2, when she does look online for vaccination availability,” there are no appointments scheduled for this area.”

The city announced its partnering with Zocdoc, a website linking people to vaccine sites. By putting in your location, health status and other information, Zocdoc gives you choices on where to get vaccinations and book appointments when doses and opportunities are available.

But the availability continues to be the greatest issue. While the state said a million doses have been administered, most are the first shots of the two doses that provide full immunity. The actual number of people fully protected is only about 227,000. That’s only around 1.7 percent of the state’s population.

Looking at the county numbers in Lake, McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will, all show about 1 to slightly more than 2% of their residents fully vaccinated. That’s in line with state averages.

“Availability is limited. You can come back and put in your email and we’ll notify you when it does become available,” said Richard Fine, Zocdoc VP.

The city added that the new website partnership is just one tool people should have in their vaccine toolbox. People should also be checking with their doctor’s office or hospital.

There’s also corporate sties like Walmart and Walgreens as well.

Click here for a list of sites offering the COVID vaccination and information on how to register.

