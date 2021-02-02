CHICAGO (CBS) — Business executive, model, and prominent publicist Dori Wilson has died.
For decades, Wilson was a trailblazing African-American woman representing a host of companies, including Carson Pirie Scott, Marshall Field’s, and the Chicago Public Schools.
She also served on the boards of The Harris Theater, the Chicago Urban League, and Brookfield Zoo.
In a statement, Dori Wilson Public Relations said:
“Dori Wilson was an authentic trailblazer, pioneer and entrepreneur. Dori’s public relations firm was widely respected nationwide and served a broad cross section of iconic businesses and community minded organizations. She raised the bar among those serving public good. As a business owner, she brought boundless energy, wicked humor, friendship and a deep knowledge of her craft as exemplified by her many awards and recognitions. She was a vocal advocate of Chicago. Our City has lost a real legend and civic champion.”
Dori Wilson was 77.
