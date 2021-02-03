CHICAGO (CBS)– Three more carjackings were reported in the Chicago area Tuesday night.
The most recent incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Clever Street in West Town. Police said a man was shoveling snow near the curb, so he could park his car, when two offenders exited a Ford Fusion and approached him.
One pointed a gun at the man and the second took his money and car keys before driving off in the his car. Police eventually located the stolen car near Madison Street just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrested two teenage boys, one 19 and the other 15 years old. Police also arrested two teenage girls, also 19 and 15 years old.
At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Park, a 34-year-old man was walking back to his 2018 Range Rover in the 800 block of West Willow Street, west of Halsted Street. The keys were in the vehicle, police said.
An assailant came up, took out a weapon, and demanded the Range Rover, police said. The assailant drove off in the vehicle. No one was in custody late Tuesday.
This carjacking happened as an online community forum was taking place, in the 43rd and 44th wards, to discuss efforts to reduce carjackings.
Earlier around 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the Burnside neighborhood, the victim was waiting in his car when he was carjacked. No arrests have been made in that case.
