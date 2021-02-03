Celebrate Valentine's Day this year with Lurie Children's Hospital.  Celebrate Valentine’s Day By Sending A Digital Card To A Child At Lurie Children’s Hospital – CBS Chicago
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lurie Children's Hospital, Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The hospital is asking for your help to make their patients feel special on Valentine’s Day with a digital card.

To send a card, go to the 2020 Handfuls of Love website, pick your favorite card and add a message!

The hospital is hoping to send 10,000 digital cards to children this Valentine’s Day.

