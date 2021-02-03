CHICAGO (CBS)– Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with Lurie Children’s Hospital.
The hospital is asking for your help to make their patients feel special on Valentine’s Day with a digital card.
To send a card, go to the 2020 Handfuls of Love website, pick your favorite card and add a message!
The hospital is hoping to send 10,000 digital cards to children this Valentine’s Day.
