CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area can expect another 2 to 5 inches of snow on Thursday when a wintry mix will move through ahead of an arctic blast arriving this weekend.
Skies will turn cloudy Wednesday night, with an early low of 25°, and then temperatures will rise into the morning rush on Thursday.
A light mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop during the Thursday morning, with a fast increase in precipitation by noon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through noon Friday due to the wintry mix.
Snow amounts Thursday afternoon into the evening could range from 2 to 5 inches, especially for areas north of Interstate 88.
Very strong winds arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, gusting at up to 40 mph, creating blowing snow and significantly reducing visibility for the Friday morning rush.
Temperatures will fall to the low teens by Friday morning, and by Saturday morning will be in the single digits.
That arctic blast will hold in place through most of next week, with highs only around 10° on Saturday, and in the single digits on Sunday and Monday. Lows at night will plunge below zero, with wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below.
Also From CBS Chicago: