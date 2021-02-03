CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is warning about dangerous cold coming later this week.

With an artic blast and subzero wind chills arriving this weekend, six warming centers are opening Friday.

Masks and social distancing are mandatory at the city’s warming centers, which are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The warming center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours a day to help find families emergency shelter if needed.

Temperatures will fall to the teens on Friday, reach the single digits by Saturday morning, and plunge below zero early Sunday. The bitter blast will last well into next week, with highs staying in the teens and lows reaching single digits or below zero at night.

Chicago Buildings Commissioner Matthew Beaudet urged Chicagoans to keep an eye out for each other.

“Please remember to check on your family or friends and neighbors, especially seniors and those with disabilities,” he said.

Beaudet said landlords are required to keep their buildings at a minimum temperature of 68° from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and at least 66° from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. They can be fined up to $1,000 per day per violation. If your landlord is not keeping your building warm enough, call 311.

You can also call 311 for a senior well being check.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford also warned people against using stoves or ovens to heat your home. The Fire Department also does not recommend using space heaters, but if you do, you should keep them at least three feet away from drapes or other things that could ignite. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet.

To keep your pipes from freezing, city officials recommend allowing a faucet in your home to drip a bit. Never use a torch, candle, or open flame to thaw frozen pipes. Instead, you can use a hair dryer.

