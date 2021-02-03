INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Indiana’s pandemic has been deadlier than first thought, as state health officials said Wednesday a recent audit found 1,500 more coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic than previously recorded.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that will increase the state’s COVID-19 death toll by 15%, to almost 11,600 since March.
Meantime, Indiana health officials are allowing schools across the state to relax their quarantine rules for students with coronavirus exposure even as they offer no timeline for when teachers could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination shots.
The new school recommendations call for no quarantines if students and teachers exposed to infection at school were at least 3 feet apart and wearing masks at all times. Schools may shorten current 14-day quarantines to seven days if the person exposed has a negative nasal swab test at least five days after exposure.
Box said the new recommendations are in line with current federal guidelines.
State officials opened up vaccine shot eligibility this week for all those ages 65 and older in addition to health care workers. Box said since older people are most at risk of severe COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, they will remain the priority for shots while vaccine doses are in limited supply.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Woman Kept Being Sent Parking Tickets From City Of Chicago After Moving To North Carolina
- A Year After Daughter’s Death In North Carolina, Grieving Mom Still Waiting For Answers; ‘It’s Devastating’
- Chicago’s Ford Assembly Plant To Lay Off Workers